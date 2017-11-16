Mexico to kick off 2018 against Bosnia & Herzegovina in San Antonio

El Tri will continue their preparations for the World Cup with a friendly at the Alamodome

Mexico will kick off 2018 with a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 31 in San Antonio, the Mexican federation announced Thursday.

El Tri will be returning to the Alamodome, where they most recently earned a 2-0 win over Curacao during the Gold Cup in July.

The friendly does not fall during a FIFA window, meaning the roster will likely only feature players from Liga MX and MLS.

It will mark the second match of a stateside swing for Bosnia & Herzegovina, which also will face the United States on Jan. 28 in Carson, California.

The two sides last met June 3, 2014, at Soldier Field in Chicago, with Bosnia & Herzegovina earning a 1-0 win.