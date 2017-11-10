How will Mexico line up against Belgium?

The result of Mexico's friendly Friday against Belgium won't matter much to Juan Carlos Osorio. The manager wants to win, of course. Topping a team as prestegious as Belgium would be welcome for both Osorio and Mexico fans.

Far more important, though, is how his team plays. This will be an excellent opportunity for Mexico to measure up where it's at ahead of the World Cup finals next summer and see which areas still need work. We got a hint of some of that this summer at the Confederations Cup, and Osorio learned lessons as well. As catastrophic as the 7-0 defeat to Chile at the Copa America Centenario was, Osorio learned and changed from it and Mexico has been better for it. He'll have done the same after going out to Germany.

Let's take a look at how that may manifest itself Friday:

Two deep midfielders

GFX mex bel two mids More