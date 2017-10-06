How will Mexico line up against Trinidad and Tobago?

SAN LUIS POTOSI — The final push begins Friday as Mexico looks to become the most successful team ever in the Hex.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio's men already are qualified for the World Cup, but rather than take these two games off, Osorio has called in his top team.

Pleasantly for Osorio, nearly everyone is available with a fully fit squad, though there are still a few worries about Carlos Salcedo, who only recently returned from the injury he suffered in the Confederations Cup.

Here are three potential Mexico starting XIs:

The Standard

GFX Mexico TT standard More

At the moment, this looks like the most probable Mexico starting lineup next July. Guillermo Ochoa looks to have locked down the starting goalkeeper spot, while the midfield has shown its quality during previous encounters. Chicharito almost certainly will be the center forward, barring something drastic happening, and Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona both are in excellent form.