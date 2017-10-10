Mexico makes wholesale changes as it looks to close out the Hexagonal undefeated

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has made nine changes as his side closes out the Hexagonal at Honduras on Tuesday.

Mexico came back to defeat Trinidad & Tobago 3-1 on Friday, while Honduras suffered a heartbreaking 1-1 draw at Costa Rica on Saturday, as Kendall Waston netted a dramatic late equalizer to secure Costa Rica's spot at next summer's World Cup.

El Tri are looking to finishing the Hexagonal undefeated, and a win would mean Mexico sets the record for most points achieved in the Hex since CONCACAF adapted the format for World Cup qualifying in 1998.

Honduras likely needs to better Panama's result against Costa Rica to qualify for an intercontinental playoff against Australia – unless the U.S. loses at Trinidad & Tobago. The Catrachos could automatically qualify for Russia 2018 with a win, a Panama loss or draw, and a U.S. loss.

Mexico is dealing with a number of absences: Hirving Lozano and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez didn't travel to Honduras with the team , Lozano because of an injury and Hernandez because of a personal matter. Center back Hector Moreno is suspended because of yellow card accumulation.

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Gallardo, Alanis, Araujo, Ayala, Layun, Jona dos Santos, Herrera, Jimenez, Vela, Peralta