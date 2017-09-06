Mexico moves final home World Cup qualifier from Estadio Azteca to San Luis

The team will play a World Cup qualification match outside the capital for the first time since 2012 when it hosts Trinidad and Tobago in San Luis.

Mexico will leave the Estadio Azteca in favor of a smaller stadium for the final home match of the Hexagonal, the Mexican federation announced Tuesday.

With El Tri already qualified for the 2018 World Cup and the match against last-place Trinidad and Tobago unlikely to draw enough fans to fill the stadum with a capacity near 90,000, the Oct. 6 contest instead will take place in San Luis' Estadio Alfonso Lastras.

The stadium, with a capacity listed at 25,111, was without a primary tenant for the 2016-17 season but is now home to Atletico San Luis, a second-division club part-owned by Atletico Madrid.

Notably for Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio, the mean elevation is around 6,000 feet, about half the altitude of Mexico City, where the coach has worried his Europe-based players struggle to adjust.

The game will mark the first time Mexico has played a qualifier away from the capital since October of 2012, when Torreon's Estadio Corona played host to a third-round match against El Salvador in the lead-up to the 2014 World Cup.

Mexico heads in to Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Costa Rica with 17 points and its goal of breaking the record of 22 points earned in the final round of qualification intact.