Mexico national team replaces Hernandez and Gutierrez for World Cup qualifiers

Raul Lopez and Cesar Montes have been called in to replace the Leon attacker and the Pachuca midfielder ahead of games against Panama and Costa Rica

Raul Lopez and Cesar Montes are joining the Mexico national team camp after Elias Hernandez and Erick Gutierrez were forced out because of injuries.

Hernandez and Gutierrez both went to Mexico City on Sunday to undergo evaluation from El Tri's medical staff, but the team determined the knocks are too serious for them to take part against Panama or Costa Rica in this international window.

El Tri 80/1 for WC glory

Hernandez, a Leon attacker, made way from his club's 2-1 defeat to Santos Laguna on Saturday with a left knee injury, while Pachuca midfielder Gutierrez has a sprained ankle that kept him from traveling to face Tijuana.

The changes are not like-for-like switches. While Lopez has played a more advanced role on the wing with El Tri, his typical position with Pachuca is at right back. Montes provides depth at center back, with coach Juan Carlos Osorio feeling comfortable with his current options in midfield.

Lopez and Montes will report to camp in Cuernavaca on Monday to begin working with the group. Both took part in the 2017 Gold Cup, with Montes earning his first two caps during the tournament and Lopez took part in three contests.