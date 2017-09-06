Mexico puts in most fluid performance of 2017: Five Thoughts from El Tri's draw vs. Costa Rica

It wasn't a dead rubber, but Mexico's trip to Costa Rica had little at stake for El Tri.

While the home side was looking for three points to guarantee it will be in Russia next summer, Mexico is entering into the preparation phase with its space at the 2018 World Cup secured.

Even so, we got one of the more entertaining games of qualification, with both teams' goalkeepers putting on a show in a 1-1 draw that seemed like a fair result.

Let's look at how Mexico's World Cup preparations started and what to keep an eye on as next summer draws closer:

Mexico puts in most fluid performance of 2017

View photos Hirving Lozano Giovani dos Santos Raul Jimenez Mexico More

With seven clear chances and an overall solid passing game, Tuesday's draw with Costa Rica was Mexico's most fluid game of 2017. Part of that, no doubt, was Costa Rica also looking to play a little soccer, trying to get forward and score goals rather than pack it in and hope for a clean sheet. But you also can chalk up much of that to what Mexico did and how it played its game.

Jonathan dos Santos kept the ball moving and got into the attack when possible, the wingers were tidy on the ball, and even the fullbacks got into the act when able to get forward (see point five). In a year when even Mexico's best performances left a little something missing, it was a breath of fresh air for El Tri.

"Mexico, with the great group of players it has, including some young players, is going to grow in maturity and experience to be able to have a healthy internal competition with those who normally play in these positions," Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said postgame. "We're still building a team that might not be only the best in CONCACAF but also one that deserves to win and comes out to play and look for the win in every game."

There likely will be more changes in the October qualification games. Mexico is qualified, so why put veteran players at risk or make them take a pair of transatlantic flights just to play 90 minutes against Trinidad & Tobago? But El Tri can hope that they continue to play a crisp game that creates chances — chances that will turn into goals on nights when Keylor Navas isn't the goalkeeper.

Reyes still needs consistency

View photos Diego Reyes Mexico Francisco Calvo Marco Urena Jose Guillermo Ortiz Costa Rica More

Another game, another new role for Diego Reyes. And, unfortunately for him, another disappointing showing. Reyes was responsible for several giveaways that allowed the Ticos to put pressure on center backs Hector Moreno and Jair Pereira.

