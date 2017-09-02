Mexico qualifies for 2018 World Cup

El Tri became the first CONCACAF side to book a trip to Russia for next summer's tournament after defeating Panama in Mexico City

Mexico locked down a spot in the 2018 World Cup following a 1-0 victory over Panama in Mexico City on Friday.

El Tri are the fifth team to qualify for the competition in Russia, joining the host nation, Brazil, Iran and Japan.

The win over Panama moved El Tri three points clear atop the group in the final round of qualifying, and they are guaranteed a top-three finish.

Four years ago, Mexico struggled to earn a place in the World Cup in Brazil, earning the 32nd and final spot following a two-legged playoff with New Zealand.

Coach Juan Carlos Osorio will have three more qualifying games to fine-tune his squad for a run in Russia.

El Tri are undefeated in the Hexagonal round of CONCACAF qualifying, with five wins and two draws.