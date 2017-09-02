Mexico starting lineup: Tecatito returns, Damm surprise inclusion vs. Panama

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona will return to the Mexico starting lineup for the first time since June 8 when El Tri meets Panama in a World Cup qualification match Friday.

Corona is set to take up his spot on the left wing where he's played regularly before missing this summer's Confederations Cup because of a personal issue. He's joined up top by Chicharito and Carlos Vela.

Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado are in the midfield, but the Europe-based midfielders are joined by surprise starter Jurgen Damm.

And in defense, Pumas winger Jesus Gallardo will reprise his role as left back, where he's regularly played for the national team. Diego Reyes will play at right back, as he did in the Confederations Cup, with Nestor Araujo and Hugo Ayala forming the center-back pairing.

Guillermo Ochoa has beaten out Jesus Corona for the starting goalkeeper role.

GFX Mexico rumored XI vs. Panama More

Alternatively, Mexico could use a 3-4-3 with Gallardo and Damm on the outside and Reyes as one of the three center backs.

Panama will lineup in a 4-5-1, with coach Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez going with a defensive allignment despite missing center back Roman Torres because of suspension. Typical center back Adolfo Machado will play wide in the line of five with normal left back Eric Davis taking up the spot on the other wing. Ricardo Buitrago will be in the playmaker role with Luis Tejeda up top as the lone forward.

Mexico XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Diego Reyes, Nestor Araujo, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Gallardo; Jurgen Damm, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado; Carlos Vela, Chicharito, Jesus Corona

Bench: Rodolfo Cota, Jesus Corona, Raul Lopez, Giovani dos Santos, Raul Jimenez, Jonathan dos Santos, Jesus Duenas, Hirving Lozano, Orbelin Pineda, Javier Aquino

Panama XI: Jose Calderon; Adolfo Machado, Roberto Chen, Felipe Baloy, Luis Ovalle; Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Gomez, Eric Davis; Ricardo Buitrago; Luis Tejada

Bench: Alex Rodriguez, Michael Amir Murillo, Fidel Escober, Blas Perez, Edgar Barcenas, Gabriel Torres, Jose Gonzalez, Alberto Quintero, Roberto Nurse, Abdiel Arroyo