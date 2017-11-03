Mexico stays traditional with green World Cup jerseys

El Tri will have a familiar look, with Adidas unveiling a green shirt Thursday before November's friendly matches in Europe

Mexico will be sporting a familiar look at the 2018 World Cup, with a traditional green shirt the first to emerge as one of the confirmed kits for El Tri.

The shirt features three stripes coming up each side of the front and across the back says "Soy Mexico" ("I am Mexico") below the collar and above the nameplate.

Ya tienes como lucir tu pasión por @miseleccionmx. Presentamos el nuevo jersey para la Copa Mundial FIFA 2018. #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/JFIZJ9AS3g — adidas México (@adidasMX) November 3, 2017

Star Mexico forward Chicharito marked himself as a fan of the shirt, saying he's "counting the hours" until he first wears the kit on the field.