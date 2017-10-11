Mexico can’t return favor to U.S. and misses out on WC qualifying record

El Tri fans may be happy to see their rival miss out on the World Cup, but the team won't be pleased with suffering a defeat to close out the Hex

It could've been Saint Guardado.

Four years ago, on the final night of the Hexagonal round of qualifying, it was Mexico that needed divine intervention from the head of Graham Zusi. With the United States' defeat to Trinidad and Tobago finished, Andres Guardado stepped over a free kick from outside the box with a chance not only to give El Tri a perfect World Cup qualification but also to gift the U.S. life and return the favor. The free kick went into the wall, and with it El Tri's hopes of being the best team in Hex history.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said he was proud of his team's campaign but disappointed not to write their names in the record books.

"We're sad not to be able to have achieved the record for most points in the final Hexagonal," Osorio said in his post-match news conference.

That disappointment will fade quickly when the players see the images of despair on the face of American players. Rivalries are better when both teams are successful. The 2002 World Cup quarterfinal was frustrating for Mexico, but the chance of it happening again was and always will be enticing. That will not happen in Russia. Mexico strolled to its berth in Russia but on the final night of qualification, Alberth Elis, Rommel Quioto and the rest of the Honduran national team would not let their dream of a third consecutive World Cup die.

It started well for Mexico. Oribe Peralta finished off one of the nicest goals of the qualification campaign to give El Tri the lead after heroics from goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa kept Honduras from scoring early. But Los Catrachos had the desire to return to the World Cup for the third consecutive time. Three players surrounded Nestor Araujo on a free kick and Elis applied the touch to draw the home side level. Carlos Vela got a deserved reward from an excellent night with a goal to put Mexico back ahead, but the second half would belong to Honduras.