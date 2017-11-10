Mexico team news: Vela and in-form Lozano start for El Tri
Juan Carlos Osorio has handed starts to Carlos Vela and in-form Hirving Lozano for Mexico as they face Belgium in their first friendly since World Cup qualification.
Vela, who has not played much for Real Sociedad after agreeing to a move to MLS expansion side LAFC for next season, was selected over his future MLS rival Giovani dos Santos. Meanwhile, Lozano, who is off to a hot start to life in the Eredivsie gets a look on the other wing.
Mexico starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Carlos Salcedo, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Miguel Layun; Diego Reyes, Andres Guardado (c), Carlos Vela, Hector Herrera, Hirving Lozano; Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez
Belgium starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Laurent Ciman, Dedryck Boyata, Thomas Vermaelen; Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Nacer Chadli; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (c), Romelu Lukaku