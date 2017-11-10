Mexico team news: Vela and in-form Lozano start for El Tri

Despite not featuring much for Real Sociedad, the future LAFC winger gets the start with the PSV attacker on the other wing

Juan Carlos Osorio has handed starts to Carlos Vela and in-form Hirving Lozano for Mexico as they face Belgium in their first friendly since World Cup qualification.

Vela, who has not played much for Real Sociedad after agreeing to a move to MLS expansion side LAFC for next season, was selected over his future MLS rival Giovani dos Santos. Meanwhile, Lozano, who is off to a hot start to life in the Eredivsie gets a look on the other wing.

Mexico starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Carlos Salcedo, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Miguel Layun; Diego Reyes, Andres Guardado (c), Carlos Vela, Hector Herrera, Hirving Lozano; Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez

Belgium starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Laurent Ciman, Dedryck Boyata, Thomas Vermaelen; Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Nacer Chadli; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (c), Romelu Lukaku