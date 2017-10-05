Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Mexico will look to close in on top spot in CONCACAF's fifth round of World Cup qualifying on Friday night by seeing off Trinidad & Tobago at home.

The Soca Warriors are bottom of the final group with just one win and have named a young, inexperienced squad for this match with a view to the next World Cup cycle.

As a result, El Tri will be favoured to secure a convincing win and build some confidence ahead of next week's trip to Honduras.

Game Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago Date Friday, October 6 Time 21:30 ET / 02:30 BST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Javier Hernandez Mexico More

In the U.S., the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go. It can also be watched in Spanish on Univision.