Mexico win was 'easy', says Verstappen

Max Verstappen described his victory at the Mexican Grand Prix as "one of the easiest races of my career".

The Red Bull driver benefited from a first-lap collision between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to claim his third win as an F1 driver.

Verstappen had to share the limelight with Hamilton's wrapping up of the drivers' championship - despite the Mercedes man's ninth-place finish - but the Dutchman says he was always confident of a good showing in Mexico.

"I was confident the car was going to be good because, looking at the long run pace, it was very easy for us to do quick lap times," he told Sky Sports. "We just needed the balance to be correct.

"The start itself was not great because I was high on the limiter but it turned out to be perfect because I had a good tow on Sebastian and went around the outside at Turn 1.

"This was one of the easiest races of my career.

"I felt I missed out yesterday [qualifying second behind Vettel], so I felt I had to make it right today."

Verstappen had third place taken away from him at the United States Grand Prix last time out after cutting a corner on the final lap and joked he could have afforded the time penalties this weekend.

"I was so far in front I thought 'let's cut the corner and get a five-second penalty to make it a bit more interesting'," he added. "It was a good race and after last week this was a great result.

"We are in a good way and we need to make sure we keep working this way and that we have a better start to the season next year because then I think we can achieve great things."