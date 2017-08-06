MFM 0-0 Enyimba: Keen contest ends with no goals in Lagos

MFM played out a goalless draw with Enyimba at the Agege Stadium in Sunday’s highly anticipated Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.

The Olukoya Boys started the brighter of the two and made their intentions clear when current NPFL top scorer Stephen Odey fed midfield maestro Chukwuka Onuwa with the ball but his shot was saved by People’s Elephant number one Theophilus Afelokhai. Tchato Giscard next had a chance but he shot wide.

The People’s Elephant would eventually stamp their authority as they gradually grew into the game. All-time NPFL scorer Mfon Udoh started a counter attack move in the 22nd minute, playing a one-two with Ibrahim Mustapha but MFM’s Shola Brossa was alert to clear the danger.

Leonard Ugochukwu then tried his luck as he rifled a shot from long range and MFM goalie Ospino Egbe kept it out. Chima Akas had the chance to put his team ahead but his shot took a spin on its way out.

With a few minutes to end the first half, Sikiru Olatunbosun showed a moment of brilliance, dribbling past his markers but his left footed shot went into the heavens.

Both sides went into the break with no goals to their names.

Enyimba had a chance shortly after the restart through Udoh but his effort was saved by Egbe. The seven-time NPFL champions continued to apply the pressure on their host with Dare Ojo shooting from distance but it couldn’t find its way in.

MFM soon began to see more of the ball but Gbenga Ogunbote’s men were resolute at the back.

Three extra minutes were added but neither side could make anything happen and 0-0 was how it ended.

Enyimba the more pleased with the result as their hopes of continental football next season remain alive. Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men remain second on the NPFL table, three points behind leaders Plateau United.