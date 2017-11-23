MFM's Ilechukwu: Combining Mourinho, Guardiola and Conte's tactics worked for me

The tactician has revealed how he achieved a remarkable turnaround with the Olukoya Boys mixing the tactics of the European gaffers

When many expected Fidelis Ilechukwu to struggle in charge after a relegation-troubled debut topflight season, his tactics inspired them to greater heights in 2017.

The gaffer, who enjoyed over 10-year romance with the Olukoya Boys, unexpectedly quit his post after a final day 1-0 win over Ifeanyi Ubah to escape relegation in 2016.

He returned to the helms with the promise to turn things around. However, he lost the services of star players like Musa Newman and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi to Akwa United but made the huge leap with the trio of Sikiru Olatunbosun, Chukwuka Onuwa, and Stephen Odey.

Amidst their highs and lows, he stressed that combining the philosophies of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Manchester United's Jose Mourinho and Chelsea's Antonio Conte turned their fortunes from relegation fighters to title contenders.

"After we escaped relegation in 2016, I knew we were not that bad because we played well but I only needed to be fully in charge and instill discipline," Ilechukwu told Goal.

"At the start, I promised the chairman [Dr. Daniel Olukoya] that I will take the club to the top three of the table. Though we had our ups and downs despite we eventually lost the league title to Plateau United, It was a really tough campaign because I took many risks.

"I settled down well to think of how to make a difference in our second season [in the Nigeria Professional Football League]. We lost some of our key players like Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Musa Newman, but we coped at last.

"I knew success will not come easy but I was ready to do whatever it takes to get the result on the pitch. I had three coaches that I adopted their philosophies because I don't rely on one. I used Jose Mourinho's idea of packing the box when it is needed.