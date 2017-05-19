MFM's Tchato eyes victory over Akwa United

The Olukoya Boys resume league action at home to the Promise Keepers and the midfielder is confident about his side's chances of winning

Giscard Tchato is confident of MFM having a positive start to the second round of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Olukoya Boys, placed second in the log, host Akwa United at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

"We are ready to host Akwa United this weekend, we are waiting fie them and we are confident that we shall secure a win," Tchato told Goal.

"The confidence in the team is very encouraging, I am optimistic that we shall secure the maximum points on Sunday.

"We lost to them in Uyo but right now, the team is fresh, we know what's at stake and the importance to stay up.

"Keeping an excellent home record is key and will drive us to meet up with our target to finish in the continental zone."