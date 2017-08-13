MFM clash like final for Plateau United, says Elijah

The Peace Boys are seeking topflight glory but are confronted by their closest challengers in a tie tagged the title decider

Plateau United forward, Ogene Elijah believes his side's clash with MFM at the Rwang Pam Stadium 'is like a final match'.

Kennedy Boboye's men are hoping to wrap up a historic title win in style but, first, must subdue their closest challengers, the Olukoya Boys.

Despite news of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun's absence for Fidelis Ikechukwu's men, the former Sunshine man insists they are not leaving anything to chance in their quest to claim the league diadem.

"We are hundred percent ready for MFM. It's a must-win game for us," Elijah told Goal.

"It is a very important match and just like a final match of the season for us. Like what our coach always tells us, we take every game as a final game.

'Sure they will not have Odey and Olatunbosun - both of them are good players, no doubt. And that could give us an advantage but we still expect a very tough game," he added.

"They are second in the log and it is not going to be an easy game but with the spirit and preparation of the team, I believe and have confidence that we will come out victorious.

"For the fans, I really want to thank them for all their support for the start of the season till now and promise we will continue to do our best to make sure we bring the trophy to Plateau state."