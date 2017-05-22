MFM will cope without Olatunbosun and Odey - Tchato

The Olukoya Boys will be without the services of their star men for their next games, but the midfielder insists they have suitable replacements

Giscard Tchato insists MFM will not be weakened by the departures of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun, both of whom join up with the Nigeria national team.

Odey and Olatunbosun will travel to Paris on May 22 ahead of Nigeria's friendly against Corsica and Togo.

Tchato has said that while the team are proud of both players, they won't be missed as there are capable replacements for the duo.

"Both players are fantastic, they've done well for themselves and the team but there are capable replacements for the two players," Tchato told Goal.

"We know both Sikiru Olatunbosun and Stephen Odey will be good ambassadors for MFM and they will represent us well.

"So like I said earlier, the team is filled with talented and capable players who will replace them and deliver at an optimum level.

"I personally hope they will get to debut for the Nigerian national team because the team will be proud seeing them in the national team colours."