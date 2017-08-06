MFM FC – Enyimba Preview: Olukoya Boys set to tame the People's Elephant

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC welcome Enyimba to the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Sunday afternoon in what promises to be an exciting encounter in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Olukoya Boys reduced the gap at the top of the table to three points following their impressive win away at Remo Stars in Sagamu last time out. The 1-0 win was secured by Ogunye Austine second half strike in the South West derby and served as MFM’s second away win in the league this season. That win cut Plateau United’s lead at the top of the table to three points and Fidelis Ilechukwu’s charges will have their tails up as they smell blood in the title race.

MFM have won all but one of their games at the Soccer Temple this season, so they will fancy their chances of getting maximum points against the People’s Elephants.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side sustained their continental push following last week’s hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals, Kano Pillars. The win saw the Aba based outfit move to within one point of third-placed Akwa United. If the seven-time NPFL Champions are to navigate their way past a resolute MFM at the Agege Stadium, they’ll have to do better than they have in their recent games on the road. Ogunbote’s side has won only once away from home all season and the fact that they have failed to find the back of the net in their last four games on their travels emphasizes the bleak chances for the People’s Elephants in the encounter.

The reverse fixture between these sides ended in a stalemate as both sides scored one goal apiece. A repeat of that result will favour the away side more as it will see them move up to 51 points and they will hope for a favour from Sunshine Stars who face Akwa United, who are currently on 51 points.

A total of 38 goals have been scored at the Agege Stadium this season, and with five of those coming in the last game, this encounter isn’t set to be devoid of goals. Stephen Odey is the League’s top scorer with 18 goals and he is just five strikes away from equaling the record of Enyimba’s Mfon Udoh which stands at 23 goals.

With six games left to play, this encounter at the Soccer Temple isn’t a dead rubber for either club. With one side looking to keep the pressure on in the title race and the other seeking to stake its claim to end in the continental spots, this game is perfectly set up to be an enthralling affair.