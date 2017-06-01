MFM will halt FC IfeanyiUbah's unbeaten run! - Ilechukwu

The Olukoya Boys suffered a big defeat at the hands of the Anambra Warriors in the first round, and the gaffer is looking to avenge that loss

Fidelis Ilechukwu vows that MFM will halt the impressive run of FC IfeanyiUbah when both sides meet on Sunday.

The Anambra Warriors are unbeaten in eight Nigerian topflight matches. And their next league encounter see them battle the Olukoya Boys - yet to pick a win in the second round - in Lagos.

Their first meeting this season, in Nnewi, ended in a 4-0 loss for Ilechuckwu's men and the gaffer is looking forward to avenge the defeat by halting their incredible run.

"We are in the right frame of mind ahead of the match against IfeanyiUbah on Sunday," Ilechukwu told Goal.

"We've gone two matches in the second round without a win and that isn't good for the image of the team. They have an unbeaten run but we shall break that on Sunday because that unbeaten run does not have anything to do with me.

"We have monitored them closely, we've seen their games and we have put up an antidote to secure a win.

"The match will be a revenge to what happened to us in Nnewi when we lost in the reverse fixture. My team knows that we have to win, the boys are ready and we are all waiting.

"It's one of those games we've been waiting for and by God's we shall see and be triumph on Sunday."