MFM’s Ogunye ruled out of Enyimba tie

The forward who is down with a knock will not be risked by the Olukoya Boys when they face the People’s Elephants on Sunday

MFM confirms they will be without the services of striker, Austin Ogunye for Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League clash against Enyimba.

Ogunye sustained a knock in one of the Olukoya Boys’ training sessions earlier in the week.

And team media officer Wale Quadri discloses medics advised the striker be rested from the tie with the People’s Elephants so as to avoid aggravating the injury.

“We have all our players fit and ready to play. The only exception is Austin Ogunye who has a knock and we have been told he should not be risked. He will stay out of the game with Enyimba after which the doctor will re-assess his availability or otherwise,” Quadri told Goal .

“We have done our own bit and we believe we have what it takes to beat Enyimba this time around. The absence of Ogunye won’t hinder us from getting the three points because we have enough substitutes that can take his place.”