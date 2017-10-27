MFM’s Onuwa: I’m not bothered about my height and Modric is my role model

That Chukwuka Onuwa needs a ladder to touch the upright of a goal post would draw laughter, but his talent has made many tip him for greater heights.

Born on November 8, 1996, the attacking midfielder who almost quit the game after constantly being told he was too small to make it as a professional has carved out a superb career for himself at MFM FC after his move from Heartland FC.

Onuwa announced himself to the footballing world at just 16 by winning the Federation Cup with Heartland in 2012.

A year later, he joined the Olukoya Boys and helped them gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

In 2017, he was in fine form as his partnership with the ‘Three Os’ [Sikiru Olatunbosun , Austine Opara and Stephen Odey] wreaked havoc on opposing defenders.

While Olatunbosun’s wonder strike against Enugu Rangers earned rave reviews, Odey’s goalscoring exploits did not go unnoticed as that earned him a move to FC Zurich. Onuwa stood out, as pulled the strings from the middle.

MFM, too, know that they can count on the 20-year-old when they need inspiration. His strike against Katsina United and several assists helped the Olukoya Boys finish second and qualify for 2018 Caf Champions League – one season after enduring a tortuous route to retaining their Nigeria topflight status.



“Last season was a dream come true in my career because I was on top of my game because my coach [Fidelis Ilechukwu] believed so much in me,” Onuwa tells Goal.

“We were not given the chance to excel because we struggled to escape relegation the season before the last – and against all odds we finished in second position which was a massive one for us.

“The key for us was togetherness and we played for one another. That was evident in my partnership with [Stephen] Odey, [Sikiru] Olatunbosun , captain [Austine] Opara and myself.”