MFM plot Plateau United's fall - Onuwa

The Olukoya Boys’ star midfielder is confident they will get a good result that would change the destination of the topflight silverware

MFM ’s Chukwuka Onuwa believes the Olukoya Boys can upstage league leaders, Plateau United in the race for the Nigeria Professional Football League diadem.

Sunday's tie at the Rwang Pam Stadium could be the title decider if Kennedy Boboye's men win to open a six-point gap.

But Onuwa is confident the Olukoya Boys will return to Lagos with a positive result as they are determined to usurp the Jos outfit.

“It won’t bode well for us for what we have done this season not to get a good result in Jos on Sunday,” Onuwa told Goal.

"We have gone this far and we are sure we can still win the league title. Plateau United may be coasting home presently but we are still sure that we can get a good result in Jos that will change the destination of the league title at the end of the season.

“I will say I am highly impressed with our build up for this game and the fact that we flew to Jos speak volume about our intention to win the league. We are not here for any sight-seeing in Jos and we will prove to doubters on Sunday that we are still in it."

MFM are second in the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 56 points from 33 games.