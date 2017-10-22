Michael Appleton shows his worth and Leicester shades of old in much-needed victory
With Manuel Pellegrini’s candidature apparently gaining strength, it seems that Michael Appleton will not get his wish for Leicester to appoint a British manager. But, whoever lands in the hot seat, the caretaker showed his own worth as he eyes the chance to stay in his own job.
Inevitably, Appleton was asked if he had any desire to replace Craig Shakespeare himself and while he did not flatly turn up his nose, he was refreshingly honest in admitting that his ambitions are set rather lower. “For me it’s all about staying the role that I signed in the summer,” Appleton said. “I signed a three-year deal and I’d love the opportunity to keep honouring that.”
Certainly he has the backing of players. It is no secret they were not pleased with last week’s dismissal of Shakespeare, but Appleton astutely harnessed this anger into motivation for Leicester to record their first win in seven and so escape the bottom three. Nobody summed up the desire any better than Riyad Mahrez, who some have previously accused of being, at times, somewhat lackluster in his efforts.
The Algerian sent over the cross which Federico Fernandez diverted into his own net in the 25th minute and also provided the cute cutback to set up the excellent Shinji Okazaki in the 49th minute. Yet it was the graft and not the craft which most impressed Appleton. “I said to him as he was coming off the pitch that his workrate was fantastic,” he said. “Riyad did ever so well for us. He did a job for the team.”
Dare we say it, this was Mahrez of old? Well, we may as well, as everybody else was saying that this was the Leicester of old, including the club captain Wes Morgan. “It was more of the Leicester of old which is good,” he said. “We scored the goals at the right times and we even showed some resilience to concede a goal [to Alfie Mawson in the 55th minute] but still see the game out.
"Michael told us to ignore all the antics off the field and just focus on the game. We have no control over what happens off the pitch in terms of the management so all we can show is how good we are. It's about time we started putting some more points on the board.”
Appleton believes he will still be in charge for Tuesday night’s EFL Cup fourth round tie at home to Leeds United and revealed he has been told by chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha to “carry on preparing for the games ahead until you're told differently”.
This was Swansea’s fourth defeat out of five at home this season, with only goal difference keeping them above the relegation zone. They entertain Manchester United tomorrow with Paul Clement vowing to overhaul the starting line-up. On this evidence, the changes will not only be made because it happens to be a secondary knockout competition.