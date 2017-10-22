Michael Appleton shows his worth and Leicester shades of old in much-needed victory

Appleton's temporary tenure may be short, but he has the backing of the players - Getty Images Europe

With Manuel Pellegrini’s candidature apparently gaining strength, it seems that Michael Appleton will not get his wish for Leicester to appoint a British manager. But, whoever lands in the hot seat, the caretaker showed his own worth as he eyes the chance to stay in his own job.

Inevitably, Appleton was asked if he had any desire to replace Craig Shakespeare himself and while he did not flatly turn up his nose, he was refreshingly honest in admitting that his ambitions are set rather lower. “For me it’s all about staying the role that I signed in the summer,” Appleton said. “I signed a three-year deal and I’d love the opportunity to keep honouring that.”

Certainly he has the backing of players. It is no secret they were not pleased with last week’s dismissal of Shakespeare, but Appleton astutely harnessed this anger into motivation for Leicester to record their first win in seven and so escape the bottom three. Nobody summed up the desire any better than Riyad Mahrez, who some have previously accused of being, at times, somewhat lackluster in his efforts.

Mahrez led the way in a revived Leicester performance