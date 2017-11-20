Michael Cheika to be investigated for misconduct during Australia's defeat by England

Michael Cheika badly lost his cool at Twickenham on Saturday - The RFU Collection

Australia head coach, Michael Cheika, is to be investigated for the stormy, swear-laden behaviour he displayed during Saturday’s match against England at Twickenham.

Cheika was caught on TV camera sarcastically applauding decisions that went against his side during the record 30-6 loss and saying "f****** cheats" when a try by his captain, Michael Hooper, was ruled out.

Cheika also came down the steps towards the tunnel at one point and was caught up in a slanging match with fans, admitting that he got a ‘gob full of abuse,’ from supporters, and acknowledging that he himself ‘was steaming.’

The Six Nations disciplinary officer has written to Cheika, who is now in Edinburgh as the Wallabies prepare for their final match of the trip against Scotland, following a referral of the matter from World Rugby.

“Following media reports and a referral from World Rugby, the disciplinary officer is investigating comments and conduct attributed to the head coach of the Australia national team, Michael Cheika.”

An update will be issued on Tuesday. Sanctions range from no case to answer through to a reprimand and fine or, in extreme circumstances, a touchline or stadium ban.