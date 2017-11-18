Michael Cheika shrugs off clash with England fans - 'I know when I walk down the stairs I'm going to cop abuse'
England posted a record 30-6 record margin of victory over Australia in a match of high drama at Twickenham, with three disputed tries and two Wallaby yellow cards.
It was England’s fifth successive win over Australia, matching the record set by Clive Woodward’s side of 14 years ago, a winning sequence that climaxed with them lifting the World Cup in 2003.
Australia head coach Michael Cheika became embroiled in a heated exchange of words with spectators as he made his way down the steps just before full time. The Wallaby coach was also caught on camera in the first half mouthing ‘f****** cheats’ after one incident.
A dank November afternoon was illuminated by the vividness of the play and the constant sense of theatre that surrounded it, England pulling clear in a stunning end salvo that saw them score three tries in the final eight minutes.
They had the rub of the green with a bounce of the ball skirting the touchline enabling Elliot Daly to race in for a try that was given by the Television Match Official, Simon McDowell, who rejected two Wallaby tries, the first by Michael Hooper in the 27th minute, the other by barnstorming wing Marika Koroibete 10 minutes from full time and just before England hit the Wallabies with their late flurry of scores. Owen Farrell intervened to make sure referee Ben O'Keeffe checked for obstruction.
Cheika was visibly annoyed by several decisions but made no apology for his emotions nor his barracking of officials. Nor, though, did he take exception to the abuse that came his way from England supporters.
“Is this what rugby has come to that we’re just looking for all of that? Is that really what it is?” said Cheika, who has had several brushes down the years over contesting decisions. “You are obviously steaming, but then you control yourself on the way down. It’s totally normal to get angry, you just have to clear your head straightaway and make the positional changes required to try to cut off the possible attacks. There are plenty of fans giving me a gob full, I can assure you. And not nice, not pleasant. But that is the way it goes, the way it happens. I know when I walk down the stairs that I’m going to cop abuse but that’s the way she rolls.
“I’m not sure who the TMO was, probably should have found out his name. I’m just not sure about the process, about how many replays for one incident and how many replays for another. He probably just makes his own mind up, whatever he wants. We had opportunities. They are the things that are in our control, those opportunities, no matter the conditions. We are doing everything we can to become the team and a nation that plays rugby with no excuses. We had opportunities to get back in that game, we didn’t (take them).”
On that measure England did with ruthless efficiency, the closing flurry seeing tries from Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May and Danny Care, whose arrival on to the field in the 69th minute galvanised so much.
“You had to take your opportunities when they came about and we managed to take our opportunities better than them,” said Jones. “They all brought energy and vibrancy and a bit of creativity, that's what Danny brought. He came on at the right time, saw space behind and executed brilliantly. It was really good squad effort. We played the conditions superbly.”
Jones rejected the notion that England had been fortunate with the TMO decisions.
“Why do we have a referee? Why do we have TMOs? How were we lucky? They do 10 replays of a video and make a decision. We had the best guys in the TMO and we’re saying we’re lucky because the decisions went our way. I’m sorry we’re lucky.”
England play Samoa next weekend and will monitor the progress of flanker Sam Underhill, who was forced off in the 17th minute with his third head knock of the season.