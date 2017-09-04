Michael Olunga announces entry to Spain with a double

The former Gor Mahia striker scored a brace on Monday evening as his club Girona put eight past CF Ripoll in a friendly match

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga scored two goals as Girona FC hammered C.F Ripoli 8-0 in a friendly on Monday.

The towering striker was making his debut following a deadline day move from Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng albeit on loan, and he took no time to show his new side what he is made of.

Olunga's goals came in the 70th and 72nd minutes respectively.

Other goals were scored by Tobi Olarenwaju, who scored a brace and goals apiece from Jonas Ramalho, Aday, Marlos Moreno and Johan Mojica.

The team was promoted to La Liga this season and has managed to collect four points already, after playing to a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid before defeating Malaga by a solitary goal.