Michael Olunga clocks 270th minute on Girona's bench

Michael Olunga is still waiting for his maiden La Liga goal for FC Girona after he clocked a full 90 minutes on the bench in his side’s 2-1 defeat by Villarreal.

Olunga has so far raked in only 86 minutes on the pitch with his 59 of that coming against Barcelona- the longest time he has lasted on the pitch since his season long loan move to Spain from China beginning of the season.

The Harambee Stars striker who was involved in the international assignment during the FIFA week has so far clocked 270 minutes on Girona's bench.

Girona scored the consolation through Christian Stuani, but that was not enough to cancel out Congolese Cedric Bakambu’s brace.

Meanwhile, former Gor Mahia player, Amos Nondi scored his first Georgian Premier League goal in his side’s 6-3 lose over the weekend.

Kolkheti suffered the humiliating defeat by Saburtalo away and despite Nondi’s effort and Saburtalo’s second, the visitors could not help but go down in the nine-goal thriller.