Michael Olunga congratulates Gor Mahia for success

President Uhuru Kenyatta also sent his congratulatory message to the new Kenyan champions

Former Gor Mahia striker Michael Olunga has congratulated the club for winning the Kenyan Premier League.

Gor Mahia with 66 points in their bucket, confirmed their 16th KPL title with a 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars with four games left to the end of the season on Saturday.

Olunga, who left K'Ogalo after guiding the club to a league title in 2015 for Sweden wrote: “Congratulations to Gor Mahia FC for clinching the 2017 Premier League with games to spare. Good memories there.”

The Harambee Stars striker is currently on a season-long loan with Spanish La Liga side FC Girona from Chinese Super League side Guizhou Zhicheng.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also sent his congratulatory message to the new Kenyan champions.