Michael Olunga features as FC Girona lose to Levante

Michael Olunga returned to the starting eleven as FC Girona lost 2-0 to Levante FC in the Copa del Rey round of 32 first leg battle on Thursday.

It was a first start for the Kenyan striker, since his last against Barcelona in La Liga contest. Olunga, who was unused sub against Deportivo La Coruna and Villarreal, could however, not help his side against a well drilled Levante side.

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng scored the opener for Levante before Ivorian Cheick Doukoure doubled the lead in the second half. Olunga missed a number of scoring chances and will be hoping to make the starting team once again when they face Real Madrid in La Liga on October 29 (Sunday).

Olunga was however, substituted in the 64th minute after Girona coach Pablo Machin opted for a double change, bringing out the towering striker and Douglas Luiz for Borja García and Nigerian Olarenwaju Kayode.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's league match at Girona on Sunday is in danger of being postponed due to security concerns, according to a report from radio station Onda Cero.

As Catalonia mulls over a unilateral declaration of independence, police are studying the possible effects on Sunday's match, fearing protests and possible violence.

Spain's central government in Madrid has threatened to take control of the Catalan government, asserting that the region's intent to declare independence is illegal.