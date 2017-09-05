Michael Olunga looking forward to La Liga debut

The towering Harambee Stars striker joined Girona FC on a season long loan deal from Chinese side Guizhou Zhicheng

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga is looking forward to his competitive La Liga debut with new club Girona FC.

Olunga, who announced his arrival in Spain on Monday with two goals against Ripoll in a friendly, is expected to make his competitive debut over the weekend against Athletic Bilbao.

“Looking forward to Sunday,” Olunga said after his double strike.

The towering Harambee Stars striker joined Girona FC on a season long loan deal from Chinese Super league side, Guizhou Zhicheng.

The former Swedish side, Djurgardens IF attacker will don jersey number 14 at the newly promoted side.

Girona are currently sixth, just a place below Real Madrid on the table with four points having beaten Malaga 1-0 and a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in their first match on August 19.