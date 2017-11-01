Michael Olunga nominated for top Caf Award

The Girona forward made the 30-man shortlist for the Caf African Player of the Year award released by the body on Wednesday

Michael Olunga has been shortlisted in the 30-player list for the Caf African Player of the Year award in 2017.

The former Gor Mahia striker becomes the second Kenyan to make the shortlist after Victor Wanyama of Tottenham. Thirty (30) players each have been nominated for the two top most categories.

Olunga currently features for Spanish side Girona FC after joining on loan from Chinese Super League. However, the towering striker is yet to score a goal in La Liga, mostly warming the bench.

The winner will be decided by votes from the Head Coaches/Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to Caf, members of the Caf Technical and Development Committee and a panel of Media Experts.

The Awards Gala will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018, in Accra, Ghana.

African Player of the Year: 1. Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly) 2. Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Lyon) 3. Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo & Villareal) 4. Christian Atsu (Ghana & Newcastle) 5. Christian Bassogog (Cameroon & Henan Jianye) 6. Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) 7. Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United) 8. Essam El Hadary (Egypt & Al Taawoun) 9. Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon & Sevilla) 10. Fackson Kapumbu (Zambia & Zesco) 11. Jean Michel Seri (Cote d’Ivoire & Nice) 12. Junior Kabananga (DR Congo & Astana) 13. Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord) 14. Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco) 15. Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor).

Others are; 16. Mbwana Samata (Tanzania & Genk) 17. Michael Olunga (Kenya & Girona) 18. Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool) 19. Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto) 20. Naby Keita (Guinea & RB Leipzig) 21. Percy Tau (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns) 22. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund) 23. Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool) 24. Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atletico Madrid) 25. Victor Moses (Nigeria & Chelsea) 26. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon & Porto) 27. William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria & Bursaspor) 28. Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto) 29. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia & Al Duhail) 30. Yves Bissouma (Mali & Lille).