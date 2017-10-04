Michael Olunga, Omara link up with the rest of Harambee Stars squad in Iraq

Kenya will also take on Thailand in another match on Sunday, October 8, 2017

Spain based, Michael Olunga linked up with the rest of Harambee Stars squad ahead of Thursday’s friendly match against Iraq.

Girona FC forward, as well as Georgian based, Eric Ouma and his Bulgarian counterpart, Abud Omar joined the rest of the squad in Basra, Iraq where Stars held their first training session after safely touching down in the once war-torn nation ahead of the FIFA International Friendly.

Other foreign-legions in Stars camp are Zambia based quintet of Anthony Akumu, Jesse Were, David Owino, Cliffton Miheso and John Mark Makwatta who left Nairobi with the rest of local based players last Monday.

Coach Stanley Okumbi took his players through their paces after touching down in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Zesco defender David Owino, who bears the captain’s armband in the absence of Captain Victor Wanyama, who is out with an injury is upbeat ahead of Iraq test.

“Playing on a different continent will be good exposure for us ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. We shall gain a lot of confidence and face the qualifiers when we are much more prepared,” said Owino

The match will be the second on home soil for the hosts after FIFA lifted a ban on the country’s stadiums

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia); Defenders: Haron Shakava (Gor Mahia), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), David Owino (Zesco FC), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Abud Omar (Slava Sofia), Erick Ouma (Kolkheti Poti); Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Zesco FC), Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Patilah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Kenneth Muguna, (Gor Mahia), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi FC), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Eric Johana Omondi (Vasalund’s FC), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC), Cliffton Miheso (Buildcon FC); Strikers: John Mark Makwata (Buildcon FC), Masud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Jesse Jackson Were (Zesco FC), Michael Olunga (Girona FC)