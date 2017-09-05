Michael Olunga pays tribute to late dad

The former Djurgardens IF forward is expected to make his competitive La Liga debut against Atletico Bilbao on Sunday

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has honored his late dad, Joseph Ogada, by including his name on his jersey.

The former Gor Mahia star, who joined Spanish La Liga side Girona FC on a season long loan deal from China, previously had only one name ‘Olunga’ printed on his shirt.

But the former Gor Mahia and Tusker FC striker will now don jersey number 14 with two names –‘Olunga Ogada’ embedded on his back.

The addition of the name ‘Ogada’ is in honor of his late father, Joseph Ogada, who passed away sometime back.

“I added Ogada in remembrance of my late Dad who was a football lover. Wherever you are I will strive to make you happy,” Olunga explained on a social media post.

Olunga announced his Girona debut with a brace against Ripoll in a friendly match on Monday.

