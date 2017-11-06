Michael Olunga still warming Girona FC bench

Michael Olunga once again clocked another cool 90-minutes on Girona’s bench in a 2-1 victory against Levante in La Liga

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga once again clocked another cool 90-minutes on Girona’s bench in a 2-1 victory against Levante.

Olunga has found playing time hard to come by since his loan move from Chinese Super League to La Liga.

The former Gor Mahia attacker, who secured a loan spell from China on the final day of transfer season last August, has been struggling to impress his new bosses in Spain.

Olunga, who has now clocked 450 minutes on Girona bench, also missed his side’s historic 2-1 win over European champions, Real Madrid two weekends ago.

The newly promoted La Liga side are currently 10th on the La Liga table with 15 points after 11 rounds of matches.