Michael Owen on preparing for racing debut - 'I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous or scared in my life'

In racing circles, at least, Michael Owen is best known as the enthusiastic owner-breeder of Irish St Leger winner Brown Panther. His passion for the sport has seen him go further than the majority of other owners by investing in his own Cheshire yard, Manor House Stables.

His hands-on involvement at Manor House, where Tom Dascombe is the trainer, is more to do with looking after the other owners than physically helping with the horses.

But on Friday November 24 the former England footballer - whose journeys took him from Liverpool to Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United - will take his participation to another level when he makes his racecourse debut as a jockey in a charity race at Ascot in aid of the Prince’s Countryside Fund.

“When I retired from football I thought I’d do the odd thing for charity,” he said explaining why he had undertaken the challenge. “I raised £75,000 doing the London Marathon. The team said it was about time I did another fund raiser. Everyone assumes I ride because I own a yard but the only time I’d ever sat on a pony was aged eight on a holiday to Ibiza.”

Everyone can kick a ball in much the same way that everyone can sit on a horse but not everyone can dribble it round several Argentinian defenders and the goalkeeper in a World Cup quarter-final as Owen famously did as an 18-year-old in the 1998 World Cup. And, as Owen soon found out, sitting on a horse is one thing, actually riding it another.

“I thought it should be pretty straight forward,” he continued. “I’d have the facility to myself, I could practice as much or as little as I wanted and the Prince's Countryside Fund is a great cause. I’ve always admired jockeys and thought the thrill of riding a fast one must be amazing and here we are now with not long to go and I’m feeling pretty nervous.”

For a beginner Owen is remarkably confident and fearless although that was shaken slightly by his assessment day at the British Racing School last month when he fell off twice although he even managed to find a positive in that. “I could have fallen off 10 times but I clung on eight times,” he laughed. “The horses were whipping round having a laugh at us. Riders more experienced than me had a job staying on.”

But having been around the business for 20 years though, he knew it would not be plain sailing. “We get a lot of people rocking up to my stables thinking it’s the local riding stable and saying ‘can I have a sit on one’,” he said.

“And I think ‘if you sat on one I’ll give you 10 seconds before you’re in hospital in a serious condition.’ Horses are not easy, racehorses are nigh on impossible – they’re bred to do a job, fed to be full of life and if you’re inexperienced on the back of one you are in grave danger of getting hurt.”

The best thing Dascombe did, it would appear, is chuck Owen in the deep end on his first morning. He put him on his quiet hunter in the trotting ring and had the head lad lead him round at the walk. After two laps the head lad started jogging and the horse started trotting.

“I bounced left, right feeling like I was going to fall off over his shoulder or out the back door at any moment,” recalled Owen. “I’d been going 10 minutes trying to get into the rhythm of a rising trot, then all of a sudden the whole string were all in the ring with me.

Michael Owen also has his broadcasting duties to fulfill Credit: Getty Images More

“I was feeling reasonably safe walking when Tom told us all to trot on. So now I was on my own, the horse following the leader. Then Tom shouted ‘Michael lead them down to the gallop’ and the next thing is I’m trying to steer this hunter down to the gallop to get on at the seven furlong marker.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous or as scared in my life. I’d ridden for 15 minutes, I’m about to get whatever the horse wants to do and I don’t know what to do. I got on to the gallop. He got on to his back legs and I thought he was rearing but he was just thrusting to get some momentum. Then we’re cantering with me holding on for dear life with 20 thoroughbreds behind me and I’m thinking ‘if I come off here I’m going to get in serious bother.’

“By time I’d done four furlongs I’d got some balance and thought ‘I’m not going to fall off here’ and I started enjoying the last three furlongs. I breathed a huge sigh of relief. Though I’d pretty much been lying across its back, I made it. I’d have hated to have seen what I looked like.

“Tiredness wasn’t an issue but I ripped about five holes in my hands gripping the reins. I spent three weeks doing the same thing until I got really comfortable before Tom announced it was time for a thoroughbred.”

Other sportsmen and celebrities who have taken up race-riding More

The biggest barrier to his improvement has been time. Owen has four children, runs five businesses and does 90 broadcast days a year. Add in the occasional holiday and that is not much time for riding out.

“My biggest worry will be cantering to the start and then controlling the horse for a flag start when I know it will be revved,” he said. “I had a choice of two horses; Chosen Character who’d give me a nice day out or Calder Prince who isn’t so easy but he’ll be more competitive. Tom says I shouldn’t just want to take part, his assistant says I should play safe but I’m competitive.”

Dascombe is hoping to give him a ‘racecourse gallop’ on Calder Prince at Wolverhampton before the big day. He has some advice from stable jockey Richard Kingscote and Ryan Moore gave him a lesson on a mechanical horse when he interviewed the jockey although the irony of that was not lost on Owen.

“Where do you start trying to coach someone who hasn’t sat on a horse in 37 and a half years? I should have been down the local riding school not asking Ryan for lessons,” he reflected.

Should he not have sought his advice nearer to home, then? His eldest daughter Gemma is on the British dressage team on her pony. “She’s only 14,” said Owen, “but even she said ‘dad, you know you can’t polish a t*** don’t you?”