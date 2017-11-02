Michael Owen thrown off horse as he gears up for racing debut at Ascot
Michael Owen was twice thrown off his horse as he stepped up preparations for his racing debut by riding out at Newmarket's British Racing School.
The former Liverpool striker will ride in a seven-furlong contest at Ascot on 24 November, to raise money for the Prince’s Countryside Fund.
Owen will do well to stay in the saddle on this evidence however, and after being put on his backside he admitted perhaps this racing lark was not as easy as he thought.
“Today was really insightful and, if anything, it has brought me on a lot but also put me back a couple of strides because it was the first time I’ve fallen off of a horse – twice!” Owen admitted to the Prince’s Countryside Fund.
“It’s made me think that they’re not machines. I’ve been doing some practice back at home and it felt very easy and I thought I would breeze it. Today, there’s been wide open spaces, horses you don’t know and it’s been very, very different. It’s made me think to myself that I need to do some hard work between now and Ascot.
“We’ve learned a whole range of different skills and obviously part of that was sitting on horseback, doing a bit of walking, trotting and cantering, which were very different from what I’m used to. It was a big learning curve.”
The Prince's Countryside Fund was established by HRH The Prince of Wales in 2010 to help secure a brighter future for British farmers and the countryside.
Since 2010 it has awarded over £8 million to 200 projects and in 2015/16 alone provided over £1.4 million in grant funding to support creative and innovative rural projects.
Owen also had to undertake the standard fitness test for all jockeys hoping to gain a licence to ride, including planks, squats, as well as a conventional bleep test.
“It was a tough fitness test, it was obviously specific to what you’re going to be doing so some of it was not what I would have normally done in my career. A lot of strength work and balance and posture and core, work on your thighs, so it was interesting and quite punishing at times actually,” Owen said.
“I found in life that a lot of things look easy on the eye. You go to a stadium or you watch on TV and everything looks quite easy, and then you try and do it yourself and you think it’s quite hard. Then you see the jockeys up close and what they do and it’s nigh-on impossible. It’s people at the very top of their games and very top of their sports and they are exceptional at it. "