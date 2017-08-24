Michael Schumacher's son to drive his dad's 1994 Benetton around Spa to celebrate 25th anniversary of first win

Michael Schumacher won the first of his record 91 Grand Prixs in Spa in 1992: Getty

Michael Schumacher's son Mick will drive demonstration laps around the Spa track this weekend in his dad's famous 1994 Bennetton to mark 25 years since the famous German driver's first ever Formula 1 win.

Schumacher won the first of his record 91 Grand Prix victories in Belgium in 1992 and to commemorate that his 18-year-old son will drive around the track before this weekend's race.

Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm confirmed to that Schumacher Jnr will drive a 1994-spec Benetton, with the 1992 car his dad won in not available because of mechanical and insurance issues.

Mick Schumacher is following in his dad's footsteps with a career in racing (Getty)

Schumacher Snr made his F1 debut at Spa in 1992 for Jordan before going on to win his first two titles for Bennetton; the first coming in the B194 that his son will drive this weekend.

He won a record five consecutive titles in a row with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004 - claiming his seventh world title at Spa - before retiring in 2010. A short comeback followed in 2010 but he was unable to reclaim the form of his younger years.

Michael, 48, hasn't been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries while skiing in 2013.

His son Mick is following in his dad's illustrious footsteps and is currently 11th in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

Michael Schumacher won his final F1 title at Spa in 2004 (Getty)

A private Schumacher collection will also be revealed to the press on Thursday at Motorworld Cologne, with exhibits including his early karts and his final Mercedes F1 car, as well as trophies and racing suits.

Meanwhile, Schumacher's landmark record of 68 pole positions could be equalled on Saturday by Britain's Lewis Hamilton, who is currently second in the F2 Driver's Championship behind German Seb Vettel.​