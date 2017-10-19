Michael Vaughan: Joe Root may have to 'con' England into belief they can win the Ashes without Ben Stokes
Joe Root will have to “con” his team into believing they can beat Australia without the talents of Ben Stokes according to Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan.
Vaughan, who works closely with Root, thinks the England captain will need all his powers of man-management to instill in his players the belief they can beat Australia on home soil despite the fact Stokes is expected to miss the tour because of his arrest in Bristol last month.
England leave for Australia on Oct 28 and it seems increasingly likely they will be without Stokes, at least for the first Test in Brisbane on Nov 23. Losing such a key player is a huge blow to an England team that is still striving for consistency in Test cricket.
“His greatest challenge is going to be to convince the team they can win. It maybe that he has to lie a bit and con them,” said Vaughan. “He might have to blow up a few tyres that might be flat and convince them they are good enough to beat this Australian team. You know they [Australia] will have a bit of magic in them and can Joe convince his players to play a style of cricket over a period of time that is needed to win?
"The problem with this Test team over the last two years is they have had moments where we have all thought they were brilliant and then the week after, like at Headingley this summer, you have then thought what the hell was that?”
Vaughan, along with fellow Telegraph columnist Geoffrey Boycott, was officially announced as part of the BT Sport commentary team that will be covering the Ashes series this winter. Stokes is waiting to hear from police over whether he will be charged for his part in a street fight in Bristol last month and is currently indefinitely suspended by the ECB, who have added Steven Finn to the Ashes squad as cover.
“I am sure Australia respect a lot of our players but the one they fear the most, Stokes, is not going to be there and I am sure in private they have cracked open a few bottles of Penfold,” said Vaughan.
“If Warner was injured next week and out of the Ashes I am sure you would find the England players celebrating. It is not disrespecting Alastair Cook but I would say Stokes is England’s second best player with the bat. With the ball he is erratic at times but he has an impact. In the field you know he will produce something. More importantly it is his mindset.
"I watch England walk out on the field and when Stokes is in the team they walk out two inches taller. If he is not there in Brisbane you would have to say Australians are clear favourites to win the series.”
