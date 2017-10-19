Michael Vaughan: Joe Root may have to 'con' England into belief they can win the Ashes without Ben Stokes

Michael Vaughan thinks Joe Root will have to take a psychological approach and con his players they can beat Australia without Ben Stokes - Getty Images Sport

Joe Root will have to “con” his team into believing they can beat Australia without the talents of Ben Stokes according to Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan.

Vaughan, who works closely with Root, thinks the England captain will need all his powers of man-management to instill in his players the belief they can beat Australia on home soil despite the fact Stokes is expected to miss the tour because of his arrest in Bristol last month.

England leave for Australia on Oct 28 and it seems increasingly likely they will be without Stokes, at least for the first Test in Brisbane on Nov 23. Losing such a key player is a huge blow to an England team that is still striving for consistency in Test cricket.

“His greatest challenge is going to be to convince the team they can win. It maybe that he has to lie a bit and con them,” said Vaughan. “He might have to blow up a few tyres that might be flat and convince them they are good enough to beat this Australian team. You know they [Australia] will have a bit of magic in them and can Joe convince his players to play a style of cricket over a period of time that is needed to win?

"The problem with this Test team over the last two years is they have had moments where we have all thought they were brilliant and then the week after, like at Headingley this summer, you have then thought what the hell was that?”

Australia will be rejoicing if Ben Stokes doesn't make the series Credit: Sarah Ansell/Getty Images More