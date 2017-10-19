Michael Vaughan and Ricky Ponting reunited for BT Sport's Ashes coverage
Telegraph columnists Michael Vaughan and Geoffrey Boycott will form part of BT Sport's live Ashes coverage this winter.
Ricky Ponting will also be in the commentary box, meaning the two captains of one of the greatest Ashes series of all time in 2005 will be reunited.
Another former Australia captain in Adam Gilchrist is also part of the line-up, as is Damien Fleming who won the Ashes twice with Australia.
Former England spinner Graeme Swann, a three-times Ashes winner, is another member of the team along with broadcaster Alison Mitchell. Matt Smith will front the channel's coverage.
The first Test starts on November 23 at The Gabba in Brisbane and will be followed by the first ever Day Night Ashes Test match at the Adelaide Oval.
After a third Test at the WACA, the MCG will stage the Boxing Day Test before a fifth and potential decider in Sydney at the SCG in early January.
BT Sport have exclusive rights to this year's series and will show every ball of every Test. They will also produce a 90-minute highlights programme.
The Women’s Ashes Series in Australia will aso be shown live on BT Sport and starts on October, 22 with three one-day internationals.
Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “This is an action packed and exciting winter for BT Sport with a vast amount of live sport to show, including the biggest event in the cricket calendar, the Ashes. Our viewers will enjoy the analysis of both English and Australian cricket legends all of who have played in the Ashes and who will be following events as they unfold in Australia.”