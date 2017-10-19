Michael Vaughan and Ricky Ponting reunited for BT Sport's Ashes coverage

Telegraph columnists Michael Vaughan and Geoffrey Boycott will form part of BT Sport's live Ashes coverage this winter.

Ricky Ponting will also be in the commentary box, meaning the two captains of one of the greatest Ashes series of all time in 2005 will be reunited.

Another former Australia captain in Adam Gilchrist is also part of the line-up, as is Damien Fleming who won the Ashes twice with Australia.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann, a three-times Ashes winner, is another member of the team along with broadcaster Alison Mitchell. Matt Smith will front the channel's coverage.

The first Test starts on November 23 at The Gabba in Brisbane and will be followed by the first ever Day Night Ashes Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

After a third Test at the WACA, the MCG will stage the Boxing Day Test before a fifth and potential decider in Sydney at the SCG in early January.