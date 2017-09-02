Michal Olunga: FC Girona was always in my heart

The former Gor Mahia striker finally ended his troubles in China, where he had been relegated to reserve team on deadline day

Michael Olunga as termed as a dream come true after completing a loan switch to Spanish side FC Girona.

The former Gor Mahia striker finally ended his troubles in China, where he had been relegated to the reserve team by Guizhou Zhicheng, to pen a contract with Girona on deadline day.

Olunga is now raring to go and has promised club followers that he will help the team achieve their target in La Liga. “I take this opportunity to thank the President of the team and director.

“It is a great opportunity for me to join this wonderful team and it is my pleasure because I have followed Girona for a long time, it is not the first time I am hearing about the team because they wanted to sign me while I was in Sweden last year.

“So it was a team of my choice from day one and having come here it is like a dream coming through to me because for a young player I really want to get to the team as quickly as possible and help the team realize their targets.

“The group of players in the team are like a unit and I even watched the first two matches of the team against Atletico Madrid and Malaga and it was really very impressive and from the group of players, I believe everybody is ready to work to help the team.

“I know last year they finished second in Segunda (lower league) which shows they are very determined and I will also do my best to help them achieve their dream," Olunga said after becoming the second Kenyan after McDonald Mariga to play in LaLiga.

Olunga says he will use his strength and physic to help the club. “I am very strong inside the box, very strong and typically my style of play is being aggressive on the ball and also a team player.”

Girona Futbol Club, S.A.D. is a Spanish football club based in Girona, in the autonomous community of Catalonia. Founded on 23 July 1930, it plays in La Liga, having been promoted at the end of the 2016–17 season.