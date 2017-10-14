Michallik: USA would be silly not to consider Martino as Arena replacement

With USA looking for a new head coach following Bruce Arena's exit, Janusz Michallik feels Gerardo Martino should be in the mix.

Former United States international Janusz Michallik believes ex-Argentina and Barcelona head coach Gerardo Martino should be considered to replace Bruce Arena after the country's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

USA are looking for a new coach in the wake of Arena's resignation on Friday, having failed to lead the Americans to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

A number of MLS-based coaches have been linked to the vacant national team post, though New York City boss Patrick Vieira ruled himself out of the running.

Martino – in charge of Atlanta United – has emerged as a possible replacement thanks to his work with the exciting expansion franchise, who are featuring in the play-offs in their inaugural season.

Michallik said the US Soccer Federation would be silly not to consider the 54-year-old, who guided Argentina to back-to-back Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016, especially in the role alongside former international Carlos Bocanegra – already a technical director at Atlanta.

Speaking to Omnisport, Michallik – winner of 44 caps for USA – said: "Of course, it's worth a call. I'm sure it's happened already or will happen. Does he have interest? It has to come with a plan, a clear plan. Can you implement it? Who are the people you are going to surround yourself with?

"I could see Martino and Bocanegra together. This is going to be the most important coaching assignment ever. Definitely since 1994. They can't put their eggs into one basket.

"I would be absolutely open to speaking to Martino based on his vast experience. Now he's had a little bit of experience in US Football and been successful. But that's not necessarily with American players. That makes a difference a little but I'm sure he has a good vision. He has an idea. Why wouldn't you interview him? You would be silly not to."