Michy Batshuayi aims dig at former Chelsea teammate Diego Costa after scoring winner against Atletico Madrid

Batshuayi came off the bench in the 82nd minute: Getty

Michy Batshuayi wasted no time in rubbing salts in the wounds of Diego Costa after scoring last-minute Chelsea’s winner against the striker’s new club Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The striker, who played back-up to Costa last season and is now fulfilling a similar role to Alvaro Morata – who scored the equaliser at the Wanda Metropolitano – struck with the last kick of the game after entering the fray in the 82nd minute.

The Belgian immediately posted a mocked-up photograph of his head on Batman’s body with the spotlight of a Chelsea badge and the caption: “When the game needs a 94th minute winner call me #Batsman”.

He then added in a later photo on Instagram with all his teammates: “More seriously, I’m happy to score the winning foal but what a great game we had!!! Terrific team performance enjoyed it all”.