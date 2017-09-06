Mickelson, Hoffman added to US Presidents Cup team

Phil Mickelson and Charley Hoffman were the two captain's picks announced to round out the US team for the Presidents Cup.

American veteran Phil Mickelson got his wish and will keep his streak of participating in every Presidents Cup alive.

Mickelson and Charley Hoffman were the two captain's picks announced by Steve Stricker on Wednesday to round out the United States team – who are six-time defending champions – for the biennial competition.

The 12-player squad will face an international team captained by Nick Price, starting on September 28 at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Later Wednesday, Price announced Anirban Lahiri and Emiliano Grillo as his picks to complete the international roster.

Stricker characterised both of his selections as "unanimous," and neither were much of a surprise.

Hoffman had missed out on the 10th and final automatic qualifying spot by less than a point behind Kevin Chappell.

Mickelson is the country's most experienced player in international events, and will now be playing on his 23rd consecutive US Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup team dating to 1994.

Mickelson had been open about his desire to play in the event as his form fluctuated throughout the summer. After he tied for sixth at the Dell Technologies Championship over Labour Day weekend, he noted that even if he did make the team, he would not be expected to carry the load for the Americans.

"The core nucleus of the team, the guys that are going to be the critical guys to perform to ultimately win are usually — well, they are the guys that make it on points," he said. "Because those are the guys that have played the best and those are the guys that you're going to look at to perform and play the best.

"So when you take [captain's] picks, you are not looking at those guys as being, he's my top player. You're looking at Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, and those are the guys that have performed and those are the guys that have to play well for the U.S. to win the Presidents Cup."

While that likely will end up being true, Stricker undoubtedly will feel better having an old hand like Mickelson in the locker room.