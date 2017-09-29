Mickelson, Johnson star as United States dominate Presidents Cup

The International Team were unable to turn the tide at the Presidents Cup, where the United States dominated again on day two.

The United States hold a commanding 8-2 lead at the halfway mark of the Presidents Cup after winning all but one of Friday's five four-ball matches.

Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama were the only members of the International Team to avoid defeat on day two at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, where the Canadian and the Japanese earned a half up against Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth, whose putt to win the match at the 18th agonisingly lipped out.

That was the only disappointment for the hosts and holders, though, as Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler saw off Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen 3 and 2.

Dustin Johnson, playing alongside Brooks Koepka, took control against Jhonattan Vegas and Adam Scott, the world number one making three birdies in the space of five holes on the back nine as they sealed a 3 and 2 victory.

Having seen Marc Leishman and Jason Day reach the turn 2up, Kevin Kisner won the 11th and the 15th before veteran Phil Mickelson took the glory with a birdie two at 18 to snatch a 1up victory over the Australian pair.

Earlier, a strong front nine saw Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell take a stranglehold on their match before securing a 6 and 5 win and the host nation's first points of the day against Charl Schwartzel and Anirban Lahiri, who was disqualified from playing the third hole after hitting an illegal practice shot out of a bunker.