Microchip athletes 'like dogs' to stop doping, says Olympians' chief

Mike Miller, the chief executive of the World Olympians Association, has offered a controversial view - AP

All athletes should be microchipped like dogs to stop them from doping, one of the country’s leading sports executives has proposed.

Mike Miller, the chief executive of the World Olympians Association and chairman of the Association of Football Agents - and former chief executive of the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby) - said the technology was coming that would allow an implant both to track people’s movements and detect any performance-enhancing drugs in their systems.

“We chip our dogs,” he told a Westminster Media Forum on integrity and duty of care in sport.

“We’re prepared to do that and it doesn’t seem to harm them. So, why aren’t we prepared to chip ourselves?”

Admitting he was “no Steve Jobs”, the man who leads an organisation which boasts of representing 100,000 living Olympians, also called for drugs cheats to be banned for life.

“We need to keep in front of the cheats,” he said.

“I believe that, in order to stop doping, we need to chip our athletes where the latest technology is there.

“Now, some people say it’s an invasion of privacy. Well, it’s a club and people don’t have to join the club if they don’t want to follow the rules.”

Stressing this was his personal opinion and not that of the WOA, he added: “The technology is not quite there yet but it’s coming.

“The problem with the current anti-doping system is that all it says is that, at a precise moment in time, there are no banned substances.

