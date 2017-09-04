Middle finger gesture a joke with Walker – Alli

After being caught on camera making a gesture with his middle finger, England's Dele Alli has claimed it was not aimed at the referee

Dele Alli has insisted the middle finger gesture he was caught on camera making during England's win over Slovakia was aimed at Kyle Walker and not referee Clement Turpin.

Alli could find himself the subject of retroactive disciplinary action for seemingly expressing dissent toward the match official in the 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory at Wembley on Monday.

England manager Gareth Southgate told a news conference Alli had targeted his former Tottenham team-mate and the Spurs attacking midfielder has now used social media to reiterate that stance.

"Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite," he wrote on Twitter.

Goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford saw England come from behind to win in London, moving five points clear at the top of Group F with two games to go.