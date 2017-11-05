Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0: Marcus Tavernier sends Boro into top five and leaves visitors rooted to the bottom

According to Sunderland’s owner, Ellis Short, his club should be challenging to be one of the top eight teams in the country, a remarkable statement given they are now bottom of the Championship and drifting towards a second successive relegation.

Short’s decision to speak to the club’s in-house media to address the “crisis” following the sacking of manager Simon Grayson last week was commendable, but as with much of his time on Wearside, what the American said was misguided.

Sunderland have had three top 10 finishes in the top flight in the last 60 years and, even when they were in the Premier League, all they did was fight to stay there. It has taken more out of them than anyone realised. There does not appear to be any fight left.

The Black Cats could well be playing in League One next season, for only the second time in their history, a disaster that, given the size of their debts and Short’s refusal to spend any of his own money, could take years to recover from. Whoever replaces Grayson has a huge job on their hands and the size of the challenge, combined with Short’s apparent delusion, will scare off many potential candidates.

Sunderland keeper Robin Ruiter makes a save Credit: GETTY IMAGES