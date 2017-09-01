Middlesbrough are eyeing promotion at the first attempt - after £50m spend Garry Monk knows he must deliver

The embers of relegation had barely turned grey when Ben Gibson was asked if he would move to one of the A list suitors - Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal - on his tail.

“I don't know, that's my honest answer," Gibson said. “Everyone knows how much I love this football club, I always have done since I was 10-years-old and walked in here, I've given absolutely everything. I would say that every player in the world wants to play in the Premier League and at the highest level, and I'm no different to that. No decisions have been made over my future and that's all I can say at this point.”

Gibson was to central defending what Jordan Pickford was to goalkeeping in the craziest transfer market yet. Pickford went for £30 million that already looks remarkably good business. The 24-year-old Gibson’s future was never under discussion once the Middlesbrough owner (and his uncle) Steve Gibson had decided there would be no selling of the club’s crown jewel.

Much has happened this summer to point Teesside’s football club in a different direction, but none was as emphatic as that. The two clubs further north are willing sellers, but Gibson (the owner and chairman) stood firm. A player whose value (he has been involved with England a well) would have surpassed £30 million stayed put.

Steve Gibson, whose football team had been in the temporary charge of Steve Agnew once Aitor Karanka had left, also went and found himself a new manager. Leeds had done well last season, but there was a difference of opinion with a new owner, Andrea Radrizzani, about direction with Garry Monk, and when he left he met Gibson and impressed him. He signed a three-year deal.

“Having the season I had with Leeds and expecting them to go forward in that process, we couldn't quite find that (agreement),” he said. “I don't want to get into details out of respect for Leeds, but with a new ownership it's a new structure, I have to be honest, it wasn't right for me.

"There were things that didn't suit me and I couldn't see the clear process of how to go forward. At the point of leaving Leeds I went away on a family holiday and as soon as I spoke to Middlesbrough I knew that was the opportunity I wanted to take."

And then the spending started. Heads really did turn when Middlesbrough went out and spent more than £15 million on Britt Assombalonga. It did not stop. Jonny Howson came from Norwich. Ashley Fletcher signed for £6.5 million from West Ham and Lewis Baker is on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The spending has topped £50 million. It is serious ambition.

“We’ve done exceptionally well as a club this summer, and the people involved in that process deserve a lot of credit,” Monk said today. "Sitting with the owner and those involved at the club, we wanted to change the face of the squad, and move the club in a more dynamic direction. It’s been a lot of hard work and a successful summer.

